Ballad Health: Record 77 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 328 hospitalized

Tuesday’s reported total of 77 COVID patients in ICU at Ballad Health hospitals marks a new high for the pandemic.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 29, announcing there are 328 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

That marks an increase of 16 patients hospitalized from Monday to Tuesday’s report.

Ballad Health reported a new record high of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. 77 ICU patients tops the previous record of 74, which was reached on December 15 and 16.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Dec. 29. As numbers of patients and the positive rate continue to rise, please continue to take the advised precautions. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/bHbFltcuFy — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 29, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 328

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 77

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 45

Ballad also reported 42 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 35 discharged.

Ballad reports there have been 93 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.