Ballad Health: Record 77 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 328 hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 29, announcing there are 328 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
That marks an increase of 16 patients hospitalized from Monday to Tuesday’s report.
Ballad Health reported a new record high of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. 77 ICU patients tops the previous record of 74, which was reached on December 15 and 16.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 328
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 77
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 45
Ballad also reported 42 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 35 discharged.
Ballad reports there have been 93 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.