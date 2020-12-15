LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Ballad Health: 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 15, announcing there are 326 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.

Just hours before these numbers were released, Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 326
  • Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 58
  • Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 47
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 44
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss