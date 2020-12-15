Ballad Health: 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 15, announcing there are 326 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.
Just hours before these numbers were released, Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 326
- Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 58
- Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 47
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 44
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46