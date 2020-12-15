Ballad Health: 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 15, announcing there are 326 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.

Just hours before these numbers were released, Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Dec. 15. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed and we ask that you join us on our Facebook page TODAY at 2:00pm for a live update regarding our fight against the #COVID19 pandemic. #SpreadRespectNotCovid pic.twitter.com/mn0Flg2ZTB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 15, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: