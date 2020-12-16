Ballad Health: 321 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 16, announcing there are 321 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.
On Tuesday, December 15, Ballad administered its first COVID-19 vaccine to registered nurse Emily Boucher at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 321
- Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 55
- Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 58
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 52
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 42
Ballad Health reports there have been 90 COVID-19 deaths in the health system over the last seven days.