Ballad Health: 321 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 16, announcing there are 321 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.

On Tuesday, December 15, Ballad administered its first COVID-19 vaccine to registered nurse Emily Boucher at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.

As the positive rate and number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals remain high, please continue to take advised precautions to help stop the spread in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/HKOV0x9Nlb — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 16, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 321

Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 55

Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 58

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 52

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 42

Ballad Health reports there have been 90 COVID-19 deaths in the health system over the last seven days.