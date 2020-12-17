LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Ballad Health: 320 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 72 in ICU

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 17, announcing there are 320 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 320
  • Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 39
  • Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 44
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 64
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 72
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 45

Ballad Health reports there have been 94 COVID-19 deaths in the health system over the last seven days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss