Ballad Health: 320 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 72 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 17, announcing there are 320 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, December 14 at 327 patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 320

Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 39

Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 44

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 64

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 72

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 45

Ballad Health reports there have been 94 COVID-19 deaths in the health system over the last seven days.