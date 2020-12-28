Ballad Health: 312 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 78 COVID deaths reported in service area past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 28, announcing there are 312 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

That marks an increase of 23 patients hospitalized from Sunday to Monday’s report.

“Please continue to take precautions to reduce the rates of the virus in our region,” Ballad Health tweeted.

Please view the scorecard for Monday, Dec. 28. Please continue to take precautions to reduce the rates of the virus in our region. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/Kj2jXDEonL — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 28, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 312

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 30

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44

Ballad also reported 35 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 25 discharged.