Ballad Health: 312 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 64 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 12, announcing there are 312 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the scorecard for Saturday, Dec. 12. As the numbers continue to rise, please do you part to #SpreadRespectNotCovid. Daily COVID-19 admissions & discharge data is not included on weekend scorecards but will continue to be included Monday through Friday. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/RXyZGm5wN7 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 12, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 312

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 52

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43

Daily admissions and discharges are not included in weekend scorecards, Ballad officials reported.