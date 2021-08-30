Ballad Health: 311 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 10 children at Niswonger’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 30, announcing there are 311 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

The health system said that there are currently 10 children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Fifty-two patients are currently depending on ventilators.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 311 (+16)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 38 (-2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 30 (-15)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 20 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 73 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 52

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 10 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.3%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate climbed to 18.5%. On Friday, Ballad reported that rate sat at 15.1%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 43 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

