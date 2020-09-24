Ballad Health: 31 COVID-19 deaths in area over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are 72 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 72

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 34

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 7

On Thursday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 31 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.4%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 14,346 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

260 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Thursday.