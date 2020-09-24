Ballad Health: 31 COVID-19 deaths in area over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are 72 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 72
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 34
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 7
On Thursday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 31 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.
Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.4%.
Since March 1, Ballad Health report 14,346 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.
260 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Thursday.