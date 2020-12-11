Ballad Health: 309 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 64 in ICU

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 11, announcing there are 309 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 309
  • Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 43
  • Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 40
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss