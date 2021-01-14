Ballad Health: 301 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 63 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Jan. 14, announcing there are 301 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Wednesday, there were 321 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 301
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 64
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 63
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 19,339
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 6,943