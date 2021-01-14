Ballad Health: 301 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 63 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Jan. 14, announcing there are 301 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Wednesday, there were 321 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

Please view the scorecard for Thursday, Jan. 14. As we continue to #MaskUp and social distance, we’re hopeful for the effects of vaccination. Ballad Health has administered over 19,000 first dose vaccines and over 6,000 second doses so far. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/497oy3e7QQ — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 14, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: