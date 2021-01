(WJHL) — Ballad Health continues to plead with the community upon releasing Sunday’s numbers in its 21-county service area.

The health care system released that 339 patients remain hospitalized in its facilities due to COVID-19, and of these patients, 67 are in the ICU, and 38 rely on a ventilator.

Ballad reports that there have been 101 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in its facilities in the last seven days, with the total deaths within the health system at 1,134, as reported by the state.