Ballad Health: 3 pediatric COVID-19 patients at Niswonger, 144 patients hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 9, announcing there are 144 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health reported that as of Monday, there are three pediatric patients hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 144

Total COVID-19 admissions: 17

Total COVID-19 discharges: 9

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 37.6%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 12 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.