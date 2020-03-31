1  of  3
Breaking News
TN Dept. of Health: 2,239 reported cases of COVID-19, 13 in Sullivan County THP: 70-year-old woman reportedly hit, killed by unknown vehicle while walking her dog Ballad Health reports first coronavirus-related patient death

Ballad Health: 3 Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital team members test positive for COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Ballad Health

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced Tuesday that three team members at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, hospital officials said in part, “The affected team members work in direct patient care roles; however, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has taken increasingly stringent measures to proactively safeguard its patients from the infection, including tightened visitation restrictions, increased personal protective equipment (PPE) use and heightened focus on hand hygiene.”

Ballad is asking anyone who has been inside the hospital on March 20 through 31 to be ‘especially vigilant’ for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523, available 24 hours a day.

SEE ALSO: Ballad Health reports first coronavirus-related patient death

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss