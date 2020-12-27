Ballad Health: 289 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 68 deaths reported in last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 27, announcing there are 289 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health officials reported 68 COVID-19 deaths at the system’s hospitals in the Tri-Cities region over the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 289
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 39
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 38

Ballad Health does not report COVID-19 admissions or discharges over weekends.

