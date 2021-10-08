Ballad Health: 285 COVID-19 patients receiving care in Ballad facilities, numbers on the decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a decline of COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators on Friday and a decline in those receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

While the patient total for those depending on ventilators dropped by five patients, Ballad officials have previously reported that almost half of all patients who require one die.

Totals in the ICU declined as well, showing a drop of five patients receiving intensive treatment.

The vaccination rate within Ballad Health’s 21-county service area inched up since Thursday, but still lags behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Nineteen percent of COVID-19 tests in the region return positive as of Friday morning.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 264 (-21)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 22 (-9)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 43 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 55 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.3 (+0.6%)

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 79 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

