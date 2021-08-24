Ballad Health: 283 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 51 patients on a ventilator

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, August 24, announcing there are 283 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

The health system said that there are currently six children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Fifty-one patients are currently depending on ventilators — a number that continues to increase.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 283 (+19)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 34 (-24)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13 (-4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 51 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39%

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.