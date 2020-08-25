Ballad Health: 28 COVID-19 deaths over last 7 days in service area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 104 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

22 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 104

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 30

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 17

Please view the #COVID19 scorecard for Tuesday, August 25. As mentioned in our media briefing last week, we encourage everyone to continue to #maskup and socially distance to reduce the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/RZWue4jQx1 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 28 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.4%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 10,098 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

129 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.

