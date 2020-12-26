Ballad Health: 276 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in facilities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Ballad Health released its scorecard on Saturday, which shows that the positivity rate sits at 26% for its 21-county service area.

This means that 26% of people who get tested for COVID-19 received a positive result.

In addition to a positivity rate that is more than a fourth positive, Ballad Health revealed that 276 people remain hospitalized in its facilities, with 48 COVID-19 designated beds available.

Fifty-seven of these patients are in the intensive care unit as of Saturday, and 39 depend on ventilators.