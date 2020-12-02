Ballad Health: 261 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in region as positive rate hits 20%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 261 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view our #COVID19 scorecard for Wednesday, Dec. 2. Today marks the highest positivity rate our region has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/84mRpMPI08 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 2, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 261

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 25

Since March 1, there has been a total of 39,608 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 20%.

Ballad reports 53 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.