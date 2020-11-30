Ballad Health: 260 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 260 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Monday, Nov. 30. We continue to see a staggering number of inpatient #COVID19 cases and an unacceptably high positive rate in our region. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/TIUNeGLLdt — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 30, 2020

260 hospitalized patients marks the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals to date.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 260

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Since March 1, there has been a total of 37,980 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 19.2%.

Ballad reports 55 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.