Ballad Health: 260 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 260 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

260 hospitalized patients marks the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals to date.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 260
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Since March 1, there has been a total of 37,980 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 19.2%.

Ballad reports 55 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

