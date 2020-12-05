Ballad Health: 252 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 61 deaths in past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 5, announcing there are now 252 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 252
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 44
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36