Ballad Health: 252 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 61 deaths in past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 5, announcing there are now 252 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the scorecard for Saturday, Dec. 5. Ballad Health is committed to keeping our region informed. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/ybKy4MH85j — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 5, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: