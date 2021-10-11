Ballad Health: 25 more COVID-19 admissions reported over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop of COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service area over the weekend.

Monday’s report stated there are 30 fewer inpatients at Ballad facilities for COVID-19; however, the health system saw a climb in admissions.

Over the weekend, Ballad reported there were 25 admissions due to COVID-19.

Monday’s scorecard revealed that the area’s positivity rate sits at 16.1%, and the vaccination rate is at 43.4% — trailing behind statewide averages in both Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 234 (-30)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 47 (+25)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 43

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69 (-2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 54 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

(-1) Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.4% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 80 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

