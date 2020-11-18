Ballad Health: 246 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 41 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 246 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 246
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29
There have been 46 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.
Since March 1, there have been 32,073 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.
You can watch Ballad Health’s entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.