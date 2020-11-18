Ballad Health: 246 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 41 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 246 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Wednesday, Nov. 18. Tune in to our live media briefing, streaming now on our Facebook page, as we discuss these numbers and other topics in detail. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/jhRFBTjAvJ — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 18, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 246

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29

There have been 46 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 32,073 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

