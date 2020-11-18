Ballad Health: 246 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 41 patients in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 246 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 246
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29

There have been 46 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 32,073 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

You can watch Ballad Health’s entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

