Ballad Health: 245 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 58 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Jan. 18, announcing there are 245 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals, down from 249 Sunday, Jan. 1.

Friday, January 15 marked the first time since Dec. 8, 2020 that the number of hospitalized patients was below 300.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Jan. 18. Cases and the positive rate remain high, so please continue to do your part to reduce the spread of the virus. #balladhealth #spreadrespectnotcovid pic.twitter.com/gdT72CRrqQ — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 18, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 245

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 98

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 21,087

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 8,226

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 25.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 98 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.