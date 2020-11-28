Ballad Health: 240 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 28, announcing there are now 240 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 240
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 28
Since March 1, there has been a total of 36,830 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.