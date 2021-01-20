Ballad Health: 231 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 45 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Jan. 20, announcing there are 231 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 231
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 85
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 22,369
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 10,699
According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 24.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 81 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.