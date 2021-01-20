Ballad Health: 231 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 45 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Jan. 20, announcing there are 231 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached daily COVID-19 scorecard for Wednesday, January 20. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed. #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/WuJEyyVcYp — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 20, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 231

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 85

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 22,369

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 10,699

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 24.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 81 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.