Ballad Health: 230 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 57 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 19, announcing there are 230 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 230
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 74
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 21,665
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 9,272

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 25.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 95 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

