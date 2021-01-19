Ballad Health: 230 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 57 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 19, announcing there are 230 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Jan. 19. Though we are encouraged by vaccinations, our number of patients and positive rate remain high. Please continue to #MaskUp and follow advised precautions. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/pB6vsfdXKc — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 19, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 230

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 74

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 21,665

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 9,272

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 25.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 95 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.