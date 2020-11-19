Ballad Health: 225 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 45 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are now 225 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 225
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 62
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34
There have been 55 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.
Since March 1, there have been 32,661 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.
The positive rate in the Ballad region is 19.3% as of Thursday.