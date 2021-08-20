Ballad Health: 219 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; 44 depending on ventilators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, August 20, announcing there are 219 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

Forty-four patients are currently depending on ventilators — a number that continues to increase.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 219

Total COVID-19 admissions: 18

Total COVID-19 discharges: 22

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.6%

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 26 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

