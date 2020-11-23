Ballad Health: 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ballad hospitals as positive rate rises

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 217 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

That is an increase of 14 hospitalized patients since Sunday, when there were 203.

Please view the attached scorecard for Monday, Nov. 23. As we approach Thanksgiving this week, please keep social distancing guidelines in mind to stay safe. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/bCUFD1S6mM — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 23, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 217

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 57

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

There have been 88 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 34,638 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 651 COVID-19 deaths.

The positive rate in the Ballad region has been 18.4% over the past seven days.