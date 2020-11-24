Ballad Health: 211 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ballad hospitals, 44 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 24, announcing there are now 211 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Tuesday, Nov. 24. Tune in to our live media briefing, streaming now on our Facebook page, as we discuss these numbers and other topics in detail. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/TePiCaH8BB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 24, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 211

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 61

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29

Since March 1, there has been a total of 35,246 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 97 COVID-19 deaths.

You can watch Ballad Health’s entire Tuesday news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.