Ballad Health: 211 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ballad hospitals, 44 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 24, announcing there are now 211 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 211
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 61
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29
Since March 1, there has been a total of 35,246 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 97 COVID-19 deaths.
You can watch Ballad Health’s entire Tuesday news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.