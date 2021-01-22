Ballad Health: 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 42 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Jan. 22, announcing there are 210 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Thursday, Ballad Health had announced there were 226 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, Jan. 22. As we enter the weekend, please continue to take the advised precautions. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/69qBdn9FZq — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 22, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 210

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 28

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 23,936

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 11,131

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 23%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 93 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.