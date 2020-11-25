Ballad Health: 210 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ballad hospitals, 43 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 25, announcing there are now 210 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Wednesday, Nov. 25. Please remember that even as we head into a holiday tomorrow, we all have an opportunity to help slow the spread and protect our loved ones from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/rYezoVVAZG — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 25, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 210

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 43

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 26

Since March 1, there has been a total of 35,458 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.