Ballad Health: 210 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ballad hospitals, 43 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 25, announcing there are now 210 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 210
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 43
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 26
Since March 1, there has been a total of 35,458 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.