Ballad Health: 209 patients with COVID-19 in Ballad hospitals, 31 on ventilators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 26, announcing there are now 209 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Thursday, Nov. 26. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed. pic.twitter.com/nPfETSMRMN — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 26, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 209

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 61

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31

Since March 1, there has been a total of 35,958 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

Ballad reports there have been 89 COVID-19 deaths in the region over the last seven days. Since March 1, there have been 687 deaths.

According to Ballad Health, the positive rate over the last seven days is at 19%.