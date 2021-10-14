Ballad Health: 209 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized; 2 in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health facilities have continued to drop, as well as Intensive Care Unit (ICU) totals.

According to the Ballad Health scorecard on Thursday, there are 209 patients fighting COVID-19 in facilities spanning across the system’s 21-county service area.

This is a drop of 15 patients since Wednesday.

Five fewer people are depending on ventilators, the health system released Thursday, and two children remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital battling the virus.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 209 (-15)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 17 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (+2)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 55 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.7% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 69 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 76 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

