Ballad Health: 204 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 42 patients in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 204 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 204
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 25

On November 2, Ballad Health reported 202 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 44 of those were in the ICU.

