Ballad Health: 203 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ballad hospitals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, announcing there are now 203 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 203
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 71
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29
There have been 86 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.
Since March 1, there have been 34,077 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 645 COVID-19 deaths.
The positive rate in the Ballad region has been 18.1% over the past seven days.