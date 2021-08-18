Ballad Health: 201 COVID-19 patients, 44 depending on ventilator

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, August 18, announcing there are 201 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Jan. 22. Ballad’s facilities first topped 200 patients on Nov. 2, 2020.

Forty-four patients are currently depending on a ventilator — a number that continues to increase.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 201

Total COVID-19 admissions: 25

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 61

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.6%

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 15.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

