Ballad Health: 201 COVID-19 patients, 44 depending on ventilator

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, August 18, announcing there are 201 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Jan. 22. Ballad’s facilities first topped 200 patients on Nov. 2, 2020.

Forty-four patients are currently depending on a ventilator — a number that continues to increase.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 201
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 25
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 19
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 61
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.6%

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 15.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss