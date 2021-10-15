Ballad Health: 200 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; 2 pediatric patients in Niswonger

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Ballad Health officials reported Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline.

The health system is currently treating 200 COVID-19 patients across its 21-county service area, according to data from its scorecard.

Pediatric patients remain the same, with two children in Niswonger due to COVID-19.

The seven-day deaths increased since Thursday’s, revealing an additional four deaths in the past seven days.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 200 (-9)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (+3)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 17
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (-6)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55 (-4)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 50 (-5)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.8% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 73 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 69 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss