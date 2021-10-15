Ballad Health: 200 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; 2 pediatric patients in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Ballad Health officials reported Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline.
The health system is currently treating 200 COVID-19 patients across its 21-county service area, according to data from its scorecard.
Pediatric patients remain the same, with two children in Niswonger due to COVID-19.
The seven-day deaths increased since Thursday’s, revealing an additional four deaths in the past seven days.
The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 200 (-9)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (+3)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 17
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (-6)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55 (-4)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 50 (-5)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.8% (+0.1)
Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 73 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 69 deaths in the previous seven-day span.
