Ballad Health: 2 more pediatric patients hospitalized at Niswonger with COVID-19 as ICU cases rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Monday, Sept. 20 that a total of four children are now hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with COVID-19.

On Friday, two pediatric cases were receiving care at Niswonger.

Ballad Health’s scorecard stated that while total COVID hospitalizations did drop from 396 to 381 over the weekend, patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) rose from 103 to 105.

The number of patients relying on ventilators also rose from 78 to 87 over the weekend, according to the scorecard.

Over the past seven days, Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 70 COVID-related deaths in the hospital system’s 21-county service area.

Today’s total number of inpatients with COVID-19 (381) as well as the total number of patients in the ICU (105) and the total number in the ICU using a ventilator (87) are alarming statistics. pic.twitter.com/mi5c8qWqpi — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 20, 2021

According to the scorecard, the region’s fully vaccinated population has not grown since the prior week, remaining at 41%. That percentage is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide averages.

The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 381 (-15)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (-10)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 62 (+13)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 67 (+21)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 105 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 87 (+9)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.0%

