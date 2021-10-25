LIVE NOW /
Ballad Health: 2 more children in Niswonger due to COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19, according to Ballad Health on Monday.

Monday’s scorecard also showed a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad facilities across the region, with four fewer hospitalizations than reported on Friday.

Two more people were admitted into the Intensive Care Unit to battle COVID-19, the scorecard reads.

The vaccination rate remained the same and continues to linger behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 185 (-4)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-4)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 29 (+1)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (-3)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41 (+2)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33 (-1)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+2)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 49 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Friday’s 53 deaths in the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

