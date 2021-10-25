Ballad Health: 2 more children in Niswonger due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19, according to Ballad Health on Monday.

Monday’s scorecard also showed a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad facilities across the region, with four fewer hospitalizations than reported on Friday.

Two more people were admitted into the Intensive Care Unit to battle COVID-19, the scorecard reads.

The vaccination rate remained the same and continues to linger behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 185 (-4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 29 (+1)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (-3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 49 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Friday’s 53 deaths in the last seven days.

