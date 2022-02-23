JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced Wednesday that two pediatric patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The health system also recorded a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Despite the decline in general COVID-19 hospitalizations, increases were seen in critical cases.

Ballad revealed three more COVID-19 patients were admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), with two more declining to rely on a ventilator to breathe.

Suspected novel coronavirus cases remained unchanged from Tuesday’s data.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 23:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 300 (-14)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (unchanged)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 27 (-32)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 41 (-24)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (+2)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 80 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.