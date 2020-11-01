Ballad Health: 198 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 45 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, announcing there are now 198 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals, an increase of five patients since Saturday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 198

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 26

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 23

On October 31, Ballad Health reported 193 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 42 of those were in the ICU.

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 24,684 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area, and a total of 442 COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the past seven days, Ballad Health reports a 17.2 % positivity rate with 43 total COVID-19 related deaths in the system’s 21-county service area.