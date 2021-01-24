Ballad Health: 195 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Jan. 24, announcing there are 195 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Saturday, Ballad Health announced there were 188 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Please view the scorecard for Sunday, Jan. 24. We ask that our communities continue to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus in our region. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/mzA1VBE7Id — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 24, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Sunday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 195

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 65

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 27

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 24,666

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 11,531

According to Sunday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 23.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 78 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.