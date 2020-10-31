Ballad Health: 193 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 42 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, announcing there are now 193 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 193

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 28

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 23

On October 30, Ballad Health reported 195 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 36 of those were in the ICU.

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 24,298 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area.