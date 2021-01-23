Ballad Health: 188 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Jan. 23, announcing there are 188 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, Ballad Health had announced there were 210 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Saturday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 188

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 63

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 25

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 24,568

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 11,484

According to Saturday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 23.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 79 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.