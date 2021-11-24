Ballad Health: 171 patients battling COVID-19 in facilities across 21-county service area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have not budged since Tuesday, according to data from Ballad Health on Wednesday.

The health system again reported 171 patients in facilities across its 21-county service area receiving care for COVID-19.

Wednesday’s numbers show that two more patients are fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and five additional patients are depending on ventilators.

There are currently no children fighting the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, we are treating 171 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health's 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



— Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 24, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 23:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 171

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 18 (-12)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 18 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35 (+5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.3%

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 40 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.5% on Wednesday, a slight drop since Tuesday’s positivity rate was released.