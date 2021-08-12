Ballad Health: 169 COVID patients hospitalized, 3 pediatric patients at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, August 12 announcing there are 169 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 169
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 28
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 19
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 49
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.4%
According to Thursday’s scorecard, the positive rate sits at 14.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 21 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.