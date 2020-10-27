Ballad Health: 169 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 33 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 169 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 169
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 21
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15
On October 26, Ballad Health reported 166 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 28 of those were in the ICU.
According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 22,691 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020.
Ballad officials also reported a 15.5 percent positive rate over the past seven days.