Ballad Health: 169 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 33 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 169 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 169

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 21

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15

COVID-19 patients and the positive rate continue to rise at an alarming rate. Please view the statistics on today’s scorecard. Ballad Health urges you to tune in to our Facebook LIVE video tomorrow at 11 a.m. for more information. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/yyYQMF4N9X — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) October 27, 2020

On October 26, Ballad Health reported 166 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 28 of those were in the ICU.

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 22,691 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020.

Ballad officials also reported a 15.5 percent positive rate over the past seven days.