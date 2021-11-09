Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system.

Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region.

Patient totals in the Intensive Care Unit remained the same as previously reported on Monday, but Tuesday’s numbers showed a decrease of one COVID-19 patient depending on a ventilator.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to trail behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 9:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 166 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 24 (-4)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 27 (+5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 37 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.